



Washington: Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, bid adieu to his diplomatic tenure in the US with a warm reception hosted by a bipartisan group of friends from the US Congress.





The event, which took place at Capitol Hill, held special significance for Ambassador Sandhu as he reflected on his journey, noting, "Signing off from Capitol Hill- where it all started!"





The outgoing envoy expressed gratitude for the memorable send-off orchestrated by a bipartisan gathering of congressional members.





Ambassador Sandhu shared his sentiments on social media, stating, "Delighted to attend a farewell reception hosted by a bipartisan group of friends from the US Congress. Appreciate their warmth, and look forward to their continued support for a stronger India-US partnership."





Among those who attended the farewell were Ro Khanna, Rep. Mike Waltz, Congressman Raja Krishnamo, Kat Cammack, Ami Bera, Rep. Haley Stevens, Congresswoman Deborah Ros, Shri Thanedar.





The outgoing Indian envoy, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Thursday said that he has "fond memories" of working with senior officials and supporters of the US-India partnership in advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.





He said this as the US India Business Council (USIBC) along with senior officials, bid a warm farewell to the outgoing Indian envoy on Thursday.





US President Joe Biden's top national security aide, Kurt Campbell, voiced appreciation for the efforts and initiatives undertaken by Ambassador Sandhu during this tenure, particularly his contribution towards enhancing India-US relations.





Separately, at the same event, American diplomat Atul Keshap of the USIBC called Sandhu a "star" and stated that he would be dearly missed.





Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020.





Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.





Born on January 23, 1963, in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and graduated with History Honors from St. Stephens' College, Delhi. He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.





He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.





Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.





He came to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.





Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities - as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.





He was an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997 and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.





In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.





Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994.







