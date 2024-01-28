Safran, MTU, and ITP are developing the Next European Fighter Engine/New European Engine for the FCAS/SCAF New Generation Fighter





India and France have moved forward on deepening their military partnership and are ready to collaborate on making the next generation of engines to power fighter jets.





India’s Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf said on Friday Safran, the French engine manufacturer, had conveyed its readiness for a complete transfer of technology (ToT) for various developmental stages of the project.





Full Transfer of Turbofan Tech For Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)



French engine maker Safran has agreed to full transfer of technology for various stages of project to build next generation of engines for fighter jets

India is planning indigenous 5th-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) with likely induction in eight to 10 years

To be designed and made in India, AMCA will have 2 versions — first with US’ GE 414 engine & second with more powerful Safran engine

Pact aims to explore intricacies of design phase, metallurgical components, and other vital elements crucial for advancement of jet engines





Ashraf was part of the media briefing organised by the Ministry of External Affairs on Republic Day following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion with France focuses on synchronising the engine specifications with India’s forthcoming fighter jet needs.





India is currently producing fourth-generation jet — Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS — using engines by US’ General Electric. It is now ready to take a leap and make an indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) planned for induction in eight to 10 years from now.





The AMCA is being designed in India and will be manufactured here. Two separate versions are planned — the first will have the GE F414 engine, while the second will have a more powerful Safran engine.





Ashraf said the agreement on the engine aims to explore intricacies of the design phase, metallurgical components, and other vital elements crucial for the advancement of sophisticated jet engines.





“We are looking for not just manufacturing and Transfer of Technology, but work in the actual design phase, metallurgical phase. Safran is willing to do it with 100% technology transfer including design, development, certification to production,” Ashraf added.





A joint statement after the Modi-Macron meet said: “They reiterated their commitment to further deepening the integration between the two countries’ respective defence industrial sectors and to work together to identify opportunities for co-design, co-development, co-production”. Ashraf said the engine-related discussions will continue within the framework of the defence industry roadmap. In July 2023, India and France decided to expand their defence collaboration in advanced aeronautical technologies, endorsing the joint development of a combat aircraft engine.







