



Even as Ayodhya prepares for the Ram Temple "Pran Pratishtha" on Monday, Khalistani terrorist and chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is planning an attack in the state, according to an audio. Top intelligence sources said Pannun is trying to sabotage the event.





In the audio clip, which intelligence sources termed as proof of Pannun’s anti-terror activities, he is heard saying: “Bhai, you have to reach the gurdwara in Lucknow where you will get things to do any action. You have to ensure action at the airport where everyone will be busy heading towards Ayodhya. I will give money only when you give me the video."





Intelligence sources said, “Pannun is trying to sabotage any important place in India when the Ayodhya event is on. In the audio, he is guiding two people to do some action in UP. All forces are on alert and action has been taken. This evidence will be shared with America and Canada."





Ayodhya Set For Celebration



The much-awaited Ram Temple "Pran Pratishtha" will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.





The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as BJP-ruled states and Odisha have declared a holiday while the central government has announced a half-day off.





As authorities made final preparations in a decked-up Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, temples across the country and abroad have announced special festivities to mark the occasion.





Who Is Terrorist Pannun?



Pannun is a US citizen who is misusing his access in the UK and Canada. He is responsible for acts of terrorism in multiple countries.





Last Tuesday, Pannun allegedly threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. Pannun asked gangsters to come together for attacking Mann on Republic Day — January 26.





He had recently offered cash reward for a “citizen’s arrest" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma. Announcing the ‘reward’, Pannun had accused Verma of falsely raising the bogey of terror threat to Air India to “divert attention" from the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





Last month, members of the SFJ last week disturbed an Indian High Commission event organised by the Vancouver Consulate General in Abbotsford, Canada, even attacking a family for attempting to pick up an Indian flag fallen on the ground, said local sources.





