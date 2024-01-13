



Srinagar: An Indian Army convoy was on Friday attacked by terrorists in Kashmir's Poonch area prompting the soldiers to return fire.





As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties in the attack.





The terrorists may have escaped the spot after the initial exchange of fire that included bullets fired from a nearby hill, media reports said.





The army convoy that came under the attack consisted of several vehicles.





The attack comes on a day when high-ranking officers, including Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, are in Poonch to evolve strategies to deal with frequent terror strikes.





𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 𝗢𝗙 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 : 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC chaired a 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 with the officers of 𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗢 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲, 𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗔 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 & 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 on the dynamics of Counter Terrorism Operations in 2023.… pic.twitter.com/ZpQAThJ98S — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) January 12, 2024





This is the second terror attack on the Army in this region in the past few weeks after an ambush in Poonch's Dera Ki Gali that killed four soldiers and injured five others.





The fresh attack took place in the district's Krishnagati sector, which is 40 km from that location.







