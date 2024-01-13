Srinagar: An Indian Army convoy was on Friday attacked by terrorists in Kashmir's Poonch area prompting the soldiers to return fire.

As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties in the attack.

The terrorists may have escaped the spot after the initial exchange of fire that included bullets fired from a nearby hill, media reports said.

The army convoy that came under the attack consisted of several vehicles.

The attack comes on a day when high-ranking officers, including Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, are in Poonch to evolve strategies to deal with frequent terror strikes.


This is the second terror attack on the Army in this region in the past few weeks after an ambush in Poonch's Dera Ki Gali that killed four soldiers and injured five others.

The fresh attack took place in the district's Krishnagati sector, which is 40 km from that location.