The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top court of the United Nations (UN), said on Friday (Jan 26) that Israel must prevent genocidal acts (in the Gaza Strip) in its ongoing war with Hamas and allow aid into the Gaza Strip. The ICJ in the Hague made this announcement after hearing South Africa's genocide case against Israel. Earlier this month, South Africa accused Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up after World War II and the Holocaust.





On Friday, the ICJ stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting which has been going on since Oct 7 last year. While Israel dismissed South Africa's case, Hamas, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia hailed the ICJ's ruling.





Following the ruling, the UNRWA said it had sacked "several" employees whom Israel had accused of involvement in Hamas' Oct 7 attack.





The ongoing conflict has killed 26,083 people in the Gaza Strip and injured 64,487 others. On the Israeli side, over 1,100 people have been killed.





Responding to the distress call from MV Marlin Luanda PM 26 Jan, INS Visakhapatnam had proceeded to provide assistance. A US and French warship also responded to the distress call.





Based on a request from the master, fire fighting team from INS Visakhapatnam comprising ten Indian Naval personnel with specialist fire fighting equipment embarked MV Marlin Luanda on early hours of 27 Jan 24.





Washington has asked Beijing to press Iran on Red Sea shipping attacks, said an official.





"The Italian government has suspended financing UNRWA after the atrocious Hamas attack on October 7.” Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on X





There are reports that Switzerland is also mulling to suspend aid.





Captain Avinash Rawat, Captain of MV Marlin Luanda which came under missile strike:



"Really appreciate the other navies, they also helped us, but it was the Indian Navy who went out of the book & helped us out"





Breaking: First visuals of Indian Navy's firefighting team in action onboard MV Marlin Luanda which came under missile attack.








