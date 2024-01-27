



The mesmerising video shows the scenic view of Srinagar in and around Dal Lake. The Shikara boats decorated in the Indian National flag captures the heart and reflects the changing spectacle of Jammu and Kashmir





Srinagar: In what shows a changing spectacle of Jammu and Kashmir, a mesmerising video of rooftops of 120 ‘Shikara’ boats on Dal Lake in Srinagar, decorated in the colours of Indian flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day, was shared by the District administration on Friday (January 26). The visuals, captured by the drone, showed the Dal Lake and its heart-throbbing view from a height capturing the picturesque scene of the ‘Heaven on Earth’. The heart-melting tune of the national anthem played in the background of the video which added a sense of motivation for the change Kashmir is undergoing.





The 'Shikara' boat riders were seen sitting inside the boat.





#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Drone visuals of the rooftops of 120 'shikara' boats on Dal Lake decorated in the colours of the Indian flag by the Srinagar District Administration. (26.01)



(Source: District Administration Srinagar) https://t.co/jGOvNwYc7J pic.twitter.com/dK3oqklEN6 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024





Republic Day was celebrated across Kashmir on Friday with functions held at all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security arrangements, officials said.





The main function was held at the Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium here and advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajesh Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest and presided over the function.





Braving cold, contingents of the police, CRPF, SSB, NCC and school children took part in the march past where Bhatnagar took the salute.





After the parade, artists from various parts of the union territory performed at the cultural event.





While security force personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth passage of the functions, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer check posts set up to regulate traffic.



