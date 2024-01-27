



The Indian Space Research Organisation’s latest meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, has been flagged off to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, for launch aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14) on January 25.





The satellite was developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore for the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES).





GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission:



INSAT-3DS, ISRO's latest meteorological satellite, developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru for the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), has been flagged off to SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, for launch aboard GSLV-F14.https://t.co/47wpxKyxdp pic.twitter.com/nelmNjN8hu — ISRO (@isro) January 27, 2024





"The satellite is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning," ISRO said in a statement.





The GSLV-F14 is scheduled to take off in the first week of February, according to senior officials from ISRO.





The INSAT-3DS mission is a collaboration between the ISRO and the India Meteorological Department. It is part of a series of climate observatory satellites aimed at enhancing climate services, comprising three dedicated Earth observation satellites, including INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, which are already in orbit.







