The Indian Space Research Organisation’s latest meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, has been flagged off to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, for launch aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14) on January 25.

The satellite was developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore for the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES).


"The satellite is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning," ISRO said in a statement.

The GSLV-F14 is scheduled to take off in the first week of February, according to senior officials from ISRO.

The INSAT-3DS mission is a collaboration between the ISRO and the India Meteorological Department. It is part of a series of climate observatory satellites aimed at enhancing climate services, comprising three dedicated Earth observation satellites, including INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, which are already in orbit.