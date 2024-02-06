PM Narendra Modi on Monday replied in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President Address by Droupadi Murmu





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Opposition over their remarks on border issues with China, saying that the country will never accept their language if they work like “agents”.





This comes in the backdrop of Opposition leaders attacking the central government over the alleged Chinese intrusion into Ladakh and blaming them for not being able to protect India's borders.





PM Modi, while replying in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address, said that he has full faith in the strength of India's armed forces irrespective of however much the opposition leaders try to break their morale.





“If some people live in this dream that their loose words will demoralise the armed forces, then they should come out of it. The country will never tolerate such a language raised from anywhere by those acting as agents of someone,” Modi said.





"The country has been experiencing peace and security, and it has become stronger in the last 10 years…Terrorism and Naxalism have now been confined to a small region. The world has been forced to follow India's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism," he added.





“Indian armed forces have been acknowledged for their capabilities on the borders and in the sea…We should be proud of our armed forces' strength,” the PM said.





PM Modi Slams DK Suresh's ‘Separate Nation’ Remark





Meanwhile, PM Modi also hit out at Congress MP DK Suresh’s ‘separate nation’ remark, saying that “some forces in the country are trying very hard to divide the nation.”





“It is shocking that some people are talking about dividing our nation. Forget about uniting, all they want to do is break this country into pieces. They are not satisfied with the divisions they have done and wish to create new issues. How long will this go on?” he questioned.





PM Modi On Kashmir





During his address, the prime minister took Kashmir as an example of BJP solving a longstanding issue in the country.





“In the same house, when the topic of Kashmir used to arise, heated arguments happened. But now in the same house, leaders only talk about the development activities in Jammu and Kashmir. They (Congress) get angry if I take the name of Nehru, but the fact is that the people of Kashmir had to go through a lot of difficulties because of his decisions,” he said.





