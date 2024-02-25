



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the government aimed to manufacture high-end systems like aero-engines and gas turbines in India in the coming five years.





He was speaking at a function here, the Ministry of Defence said.





Though the MoD did not elaborate on engines further, in the past it had announced a joint venture between French engine maker Safran and public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for making engines to power fighter jets. Indian warships have been relying on General Electric-made LM2500 engines. The HAL has set up an assembly line for making these in India, while the GE has announced expansion of its supply chain to source components from Indian companies.





Rajnath said the government was focusing on the integration of the Army, Navy and the IAF to ensure enhanced coordination in times of crisis. “Earlier, the three services used to work in silos. We focused on their integration, which was an out-of-the-box step and the need of the hour. It was a little difficult in the beginning, but today our military is ready with better coordination to deal with every challenge together,” the minister said.







