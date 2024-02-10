A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft





The Airbus Defence and Space vertical is built on three primary pillars - Military Aircraft, Space Systems, and Connected Intelligence. Airbus is actively supporting India’s military modernisation as well as the nation’s endeavours to develop the defence manufacturing ecosystem. With the signing of the contract for 56 C295 aircraft for the replacement of the Indian Air Force’s Avro fleet, Airbus looks forward to establishing itself as a reliable partner to the Indian armed forces. The C295 program is a game-changer for defence manufacturing in India as it will be the first fixed-wing aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector in the country. This ‘Make in India’ program demonstrates Airbus’ commitment to the Government of India’s mission for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India). Together with our industrial partner, the TATAs, we will set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India to produce the C295 military transport aircraft. Airbus will also be offering the proven force multiplier A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft to the IAF to meet its long-term strategic requirements.





Moving beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship, Airbus is furthering India’s efforts to build a robust indigenous military-industrial complex through transfer of technology and joint development and production with local partners. This is demonstrated by the collaborative projects Airbus has successfully delivered with Indian defence R&D bodies such as Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the private industry. Airbus and DRDO have collaborated on the development of an indigenous missile approach warning system. The system is produced locally for India’s Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleet. Airbus has also supported DRDO in a consultative capacity on India’s indigenous Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C).





Airbus is Europe’s leading space company and has extensive experience working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as well as its commercial arm Antrix/NewSpace India Ltd. Together, we have designed and built two communication satellites – Eutelsat W2M in 2008 and HYLAS-1 in 2010 – for European customers. In addition, ISRO has successfully launched Airbus’ earth observation satellites – SPOT-6, SPOT-7 aboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).





Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), a UK based satellite manufacturer and Airbus subsidiary, launched 3 DMC satellites - Carbonite, Telesat and Novasar - on-board a PSLV.





Airbus’ products have been present on many important Communication, Inter-planetary exploration and Navigation, and Earth Observation missions. Continuing and strengthening our engagement with ISRO, Airbus has been selected to build the world’s largest compact antenna test range facility for ISRO at their Bengaluru site. Airbus’ Connected Intelligence (CI) products and services such as high resolution imagery data are being used by Indian government establishments. In April 2020, CNES signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for the development and manufacture of the thermal infrared instrument for the TRISHNA satellite.





TRISHNA (Thermal infrared Imaging Satellite for High resolution Natural resource Assessment) will be the latest satellite in the joint Franco-Indian satellite fleet dedicated to climate monitoring and operational applications.





Airbus continues to deliver products and services for Indian space programs and is always looking for the right opportunities to deepen the collaborative relationship with the Department of Space as well as Indian private industry.











