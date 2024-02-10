



A delegation from the Philippines visited India to ensure that the equipment was technically sound, the source said





RIYADH: The Philippines will receive the first components of the BrahMos missile system within the next two months, General Manager for Market Promotion & Export of BrahMos Aerospace Praveen Pathak told TASS at the World Defence Show.





The Philippines earlier became the first foreign country to buy the Russian-Indian supersonic ground-based BrahMos missiles. Delivery on the first components of the order was slated for the end of December 2023.