INSAT-3DS, India's latest weather satellite, has entered the desired geosynchronous orbit above Earth to begin observations.





ISRO in an update, said that all four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings have been completed after the spacecraft was deposited into the geosynchronous transfer orbit.





"All four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings are completed. The spacecraft is now in geosynchronous orbit. It is expected to reach the In-Orbit Testing (IOT) location by February 28, 2024," ISRO said in its latest update.





For a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit around Earth, it completes one orbit in approximately 24 hours, matching the Earth's rotation period. If the satellite is directly above the equator and also in the same plane as the equator, it becomes geostationary. This means that the satellite appears stationary relative to a fixed point on Earth's surface.





ISRO on Saturday successfully launched the INSAT-3DS mission into space aboard the heavy-lift Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-II (GSLV MK-II).





The launch vehicle soared through the atmosphere to deploy the satellite initially into a geostationary transfer orbit, following which it would be moved into a geostationary orbit around the planet. This orbit is over 35,000 kilometers above the Earth's equator.





The INSAT-3DS, a state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, is the latest addition to India's third-generation satellites in geostationary orbit.





It follows the successful deployment of its predecessors, INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, which have been instrumental in enhancing weather observation and analysis since their respective launches, with INSAT-3DR having been operational since September 2016.





The satellite's primary objectives are multifaceted and crucial for environmental monitoring and safety. It is equipped to monitor the Earth's surface and carry out oceanic observations in various spectral channels that are vital for meteorological analysis.





The 2274-kilogram INSAT-3DS satellite is equipped with advanced payloads designed to provide more accurate and timely data on atmospheric conditions.





