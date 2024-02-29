



Bhubaneshwar: Leading global philanthropist Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was honoured with the KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) Humanitarian Award 2023 in significant recognition of his philanthropic work.





The ceremony took place on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, acknowledging Gates for his unparalleled contributions to enhancing global health, and education, and addressing climate change through innovative technology solutions aimed at reducing inequality.





The award ceremony featured virtual participation from the staff and students of KIIT and KISS, along with alumni. A notable moment from the event was Gates's engagement in a meaningful conversation on gender equality, prompted by a question from a KISS alumna.





Achyuta Samanta, Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, said, "Awarding Bill Gates with the KISS Humanitarian Award not only honours his exceptional contributions but also elevates the prestige of this recognition. His acceptance sets a new benchmark for humanitarian work globally. It is a profound honour for us that Bill Gates is joining the esteemed roster of our awardees."





In his acceptance speech, Gates expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the transformative work of Samanta and KISS. "Thank you so much for this wonderful award, and for welcoming me here. Though I should be the one congratulating you on all you have accomplished," said Gates.





He lauded Samanta's vision and dedication to providing quality education to indigenous communities and highlighted the importance of civic engagement and a community-first approach to education.





