



The IAF seeks to acquire the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft MK-1A to replace its ageing MiG-21 fleet. The Mk 1A has a greater payload and fuel capacity than the earlier MK-1 aircraft, plus improved avionics and cockpit features, reported Janes





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing the first two units of the improved TEJAS MK-1A for delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in March.





A source in HAL told Janes that the company aims to deliver the first two aircraft by 31 March. “The IAF has requested the handover of at least one MK-1A aircraft before this date,” the source said.





HAL was awarded the contract to produce 83 TEJAS MK-1A (including 73 single-seat and 10 two-seat trainers) aircraft in January 2021. As per the contract, HAL was originally scheduled to deliver the first single-seat aircraft in February, with a total of three MK-1As to be delivered in 2024.











