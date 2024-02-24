



The deceased cattle smuggler has been identified as Shahinur Islam (26), hailed from Char Kukurmara village in Mankachar





A cattle smuggler was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Mankachar district today.





The deceased cattle smuggler, identified as Shahinur Islam (26), hailed from Char Kukurmara village in Mankachar.





The incident has been reported at Kukurmara border area.





As per inputs, Shahinur Islam was shot in the leg while trying to escape from police custody. However, the bullet pierced his leg leading to his death on the spot.





Further investigation is underway.





There are allegations that cattle smugglers from Bangladesh often tried to enter India by breaching the fence to smuggle cattle.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







