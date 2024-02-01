



Haldia: The Indian Coast Guard is going to double the number of its radar stations from four in its North East (NE) region, covering West Bengal and Odisha, in the next eight months to tighten it's vigil along shores of the Bay of Bengal.





The four additional radar stations, which are in the pipeline, will come up at Frazerganj in South 24 Parganas and Junput in East Midnapore of Bengal and Chandrabhaga and Arkhakuda in Odisha.





ICG Inspector General (NE) Iqbal Singh Chauhan shared the details with the media during an interaction at Haldia Hoverport on Tuesday ahead of the 48th Raising Day celebration of the force.





He said, “Work has almost ended at Frazerganj and is nearing completion in Junput. It is underway at Chandrabhaga and Arkhakuda. We are trying to complete the construction of the four by August this year which is the deadline.”





Mr Chauhan added, “The four new radar stations are in our second phase plan to increase our capabilities. These, fitted with cameras and sensors, will help us in monitoring the ship movement and search and rescue operation apart from our security arrangements.”





At present, the ICG (NE) zone has two radar stations each in the two neighbouring states. These are at Haldia in East Midnapore and Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas and Paradip and Gopalpur in Odisha.





Mr Chauhan also informed that the ICG NE regional headquarters, which has been operating from a temporary location, would have it's own permanent address at a 16-storeyed building in New Town in next two years.





On the ICG assets, he added, “The forward operating base at Frazerganj has been functional for a long time. But infrastructure is being built there. The hover-port is coming up there in another year. The work has started for it. The state government helped us in having a sea wall because the project land was being eaten by the sea. The work will end in October.”







