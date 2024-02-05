



According to a 2013 article from The Times of India , Pakistani SIM cards have helped smugglers coordinate their operations in India without being detected. The SIM cards are small enough to be thrown into India and retrieved from fields without being detected.





In February 2023, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kilograms of heroin. The drone was spotted in the Indian airspace above Kakkar village in Amritsar.





A source in the BSF said: “Sometimes, the Pakistani signal is active a couple of kilometres inside India. The cross-border smuggling coordinators plan for all potential dangers and losses in case any operation goes wrong.”





They keep switching their mode of communication from the internet to social media platforms, Indian SIM cards, and Pakistani SIM cards to confuse and mislead the Indian cyber teams. A source in the BSF said: “No matter how many Pakistani drones we shoot down and how much heroin we seize, the enemy’s communication strategy continues to baffle us.”, the reported further added.







