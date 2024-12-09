



The Modi government has initiated a significant project to enhance border security by constructing a fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer Indo-Myanmar border. This decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 6, 2024, as part of efforts to create "impenetrable borders" and improve surveillance capabilities along this critical frontier.





The project covers the entire 1,643 kilometers of the Indo-Myanmar border, which runs through the states of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.





As of now, approximately 10 kilometers of fencing has already been completed in Moreh, Manipur. Additionally, two pilot projects involving a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are underway, with plans to fence one kilometer each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.





The Indian government plans to invest around ₹31,000 crore (approximately $3.7 billion) in this fencing initiative. This funding aims to curb smuggling activities and enhance security against cross-border insurgent movements.





The project effectively ends the Free Movement Regime (FMR) that allowed residents near the border to travel up to 16 kilometers into each other's territory without documentation. This regime was introduced in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy but has faced criticism due to concerns over security and illegal activities.





The decision to fence the border is driven by increasing concerns regarding smuggling and infiltration by insurgent groups. Local Meitei groups in Manipur have long advocated for stronger border security measures due to fears of tribal militants crossing into India. The government’s commitment to enhancing surveillance through additional patrol tracks alongside the fence underscores its focus on securing national borders more effectively.







