The Defence Ministry on Friday approved the proposal to buy nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy, sources within the Defence said.





They also said the Ministry approved six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard.





The 15 maritime patrol planes would be built upon the Made in India C-295 transport aircraft and the worth of the project is around ₹29,000 crore, they said.





On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹1,752.13-crore contract with a Kanpur-based firm for manufacturing and supply of 463 indigenously built 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.





This acquisition will provide a further boost to the vision of "Atmanirbharta in Defence", the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





"This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence PSUs for over a period of five years," it added.







