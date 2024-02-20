



In a significant development towards TEJAS MK-1A program, the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) was integrated in prototype LSP7 and successfully flown on 19th Feb 2024. DFCC has been indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bangalore, for the TEJAS MK-1A.





Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features Quadraplex Power PC based Processor, high speed autonomous state machine based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput and complex on-board software complied to DO178C level- A safety requirements. All critical parameters and performance of the flight controls were found satisfactory. The maiden flight was piloted by Wg Cdr Siddharth Singh KMJ (Retd) of National Flight Test Centre.





Aeronautical Development Agency, under the aegis of Department of Defence R&D and Ministry of Defence has successfully type certified TEJAS. Indian Air Force has already operationalised TEJAS MK-1. The improved version of the aircraft, TEJAS MK-1A features advanced mission computer, high performance Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC MK-1A), Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFD), Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Advanced Self-protection Jammer, Electronic Warfare Suit etc.





Defence Minister complimented joint teams from DRDO, IAF, ADA and industries involved in the development and successful flight test of this critical system for TEJAS MK-1A and termed it as a major step towards Atmanirbharta with reduced count of special imports.





Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test which has boosted the confidence towards delivery of TEJAS MK-1A to IAF in a stipulated time frame.





PIB







