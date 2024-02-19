



New Delhi: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain have the world's most powerful passports. Allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, these nations have occupied the top slot on the latest Henley Passport Index.





These nations are followed by Finland, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden, which have visa-free access to 193 nations.





With visa-free access to 62 nations, India stands at 85th position on the index, which ranks 199 passports based on their strengths.





Indians have visa-free access to popular tourist destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand among others. It must be noted that India has slipped one rank compared to last year's 84th position.





The country stands behind nations like South Africa (55th), Maldives (58th), Saudi Arabia (63rd), China (64th), Thailand (66th), Indonesia (69th) and Uzbekistan (84th).





India's neighbouring nations like Pakistan are at 106th place on the Index, while Sri Lanka is at 101st place, Bangladesh occupies the 102nd position and Nepal is at 103rd position.





With visa-free access to 192 nations, the United Kingdom stands in third place on the index along with Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, and Austria.





They are followed by three European nations—Belgium, Norway and Portugal, who have occupied the fourth place with visa-free access to 191 nations.





The top 5 places on the index ended with Australia, Greece, Malta, New Zealand and Switzerland, after they have visa-free access to 190 countries.





One of the most immigrant-friendly nations in the world, Canada is in sixth place along with its neighbour the United States of America, and two European nations Poland and Czechia.





The US, Canada, Poland and Czechia rank sixth on the index after they have visa-free access to 189 countries.





The index concluded with Afghanistan at 109th position. With the weakest passport in the world, Afghanistan has visa-free access to 28 nations.





Countries like Syria (108th), Iraq (107th), Yemen (105th) and Palestine Territory (103rd) stand above Afghanistan.





