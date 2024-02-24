

India is all set to deliver BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. Other countries, including in West Asia and Africa, have reportedly shown interest in the projectiles. Let’s trace the journey of these weapons and what makes them stand out

The demand for India’s BrahMos missile is rising in the world. While the supersonic cruise missile will be delivered to the Philippines by March, reports have surfaced that BrahMos Aerospace – an Indo-Russia joint venture – is in talks to sell BrahMos to Saudi Arabia.





Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto is keen on buying the BrahMos missiles, as per an Economic Times (ET) report. BrahMos cruise missiles and other defence goods have also been offered by New Delhi to Vietnam.





India has set a target of achieving defence exports of ₹35,000 crore by 2025. The sale of these missiles could play a significant role in that. As countries show interest in BrahMos, let’s trace the incredible journey of the supersonic cruise missiles.





The Origin of The BrahMos Missile





By the early 1990s, India felt the need for cruise missiles, which are strategic guided missiles that travel most of their flight path at nearly constant speed and deliver warheads to carry out precision strikes.





After cruise missiles were deployed in the Gulf War, New Delhi believed it was necessary to arm the country with a cruise missile system.





Eventually, an Inter-Governmental Agreement was signed between Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the then Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief, and then Russian deputy defence minister NV Mikhailov in Moscow in February 1998.





The name BrahMos has been derived from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. The 1998 pact resulted in the creation of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM). The aim was to design, develop and manufacture the supersonic cruise missile system.





On 12 June 2001, the BrahMos missile was first tested from a land-based launcher from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). Since then, it has been upgraded multiple times with various versions of the missile being launched.





Features of BrahMos Missile





According to the BrahMos Aerospace website, BrahMos is a “two-stage missile with solid propellant booster as its first stage” and liquid ramjet as the second stage.





Cruise missiles like BrahMos are ‘standoff range weapons’, meaning they are fired from such a distance from the target that helps it avoid defensive fire from the adversary.





The original flight range of BrahMos was 290 km. The versions of the missile are being tested to have an extended range of around 400 km, as per Indian Express. More versions with higher ranges, including up to 800 km, are also being developed.





The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force carry out tests of different versions of the missile regularly.





The BrahMos missile has a low radar signature and a high supersonic speed throughout its flight. It is a ‘fire and forget’ type of missile that can achieve a cruising altitude of up to 15 km and a terminal altitude as low as 10 metres.





Compared to subsonic cruise missiles, BrahMos has three times more speed and 2.5 times flight range. Versions of the BrahMos missile that can be launched from land, warships, submarines and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets have already been developed. These projectiles can hit surface and sea-based targets.





Last November, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired an extended-range BrahMos missile from its warship in the Bay of Bengal. Launched from a stealth destroyer by the eastern fleet, the projectile precisely hit its target, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Navy, as per The New Indian Express (TNIE).





What Makes BrahMos So Special?





The BrahMos is gaining popularity in international markets, including in Southeast Asia and Africa. Several countries in West Asia have also reportedly shown interest.





Speaking to Sputnik India about the growing global allure of BrahMos, Indian Navy veteran Seshadri Vasan explained, “BrahMos is the world’s ‘Supersonic Darling’ because once it goes into supersonic mode with Mach-3 speed, it gives very little time to the enemy to respond or react to an attack from the missile”.





BrahMos Aerospace recently disclosed that the portfolio of orders for the missile has touched the $7 billion mark. “The portfolio of orders of BrahMos has already reached $7 billion, which includes both Indian and export orders,” Pravin Pathak, the company’s export director, said at the World Defence Show in Riyadh earlier this month.





So, what makes BrahMos special? According to senior DRDO scientists, the missile system’s preciseness and versatility make it unparalleled, reported Indian Express.





“In addition to the multi-dimensional capabilities of the BrahMos, whenever India has carried out a test, it has given 100 percent results,” Vasan told Sputnik India.





A former DRDO scientist believes the features of BrahMos projectile make it stand out. “One would not find any parallel to the BrahMos and whichever armed forces would have it in their arsenal, it would give them a cutting edge over their adversaries,” retired DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta told Sputnik India.





“Moreover, the cost of production of a missile in India is much less than in most countries. When one considers the price of the BrahMos coupled with its technological superiority, it is a highly potent weapon for foreign nations to acquire from the South Asian country,” he added.





As India tries to boost its defence exports, BrahMos missiles can help the country in achieving its goals and going much beyond.





(With inputs from agencies)







