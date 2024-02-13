



A team of 71 personnel of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Display Team landed at the Paya Lebar Air Base of Singapore to participate in the Singapore Air Show 2024. The world renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be showcasing its spectacular aerobatics manoeuvres at this event with five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) also known as 'Dhruv'. The induction was carried out with the IAF's C-17 Globemaster-III heavy lift transport aircraft.





The biennial Singapore Air Show is scheduled to commence on 20 Feb 2024 and shall conclude on 24 Feb 2024. The show features various aerial displays from participants from all over the globe.





The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and it is noteworthy that their very first International public performance was in 2004, at Asian Aerospace Show Singapore itself. Initially formed and raised as a three helicopter formation, the Sarang team now boasts of a thrilling five-helicopter display and has performed over 1,200 displays at more than 385 venues all around the globe.





The 'Dhruv’ helicopter, designed and conceived by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an all-weather, multi-mission capable helicopter. It features rigid, hinge- less rotors making it highly manoeuvrable and suitable for military roles. The variant of DHRUV flown by Sarang team is Dhruv MK-I. The other variants are Dhruv MK-II, Dhruv MK-III and the latest variants is Dhruv MK IV, an armed version.





Issued by Press Information Bureau







