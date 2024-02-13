



The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is currently in the conceptualisation phase, with ISRO meticulously studying its overall architecture, including module types, docking ports, and other essential components





ISRO is venturing to build BAS using its present capabilities itself. The preliminary BAS model is scheduled for establishment by 2028, with developmental tests starting in 2025. The final, larger version aims for completion by 2035. First unit will be of 8 tons of mass and will be placed in a Low Earth Orbit. First unit of BAS will not be ready for carrying human beings into space. On the other hand the first module will be a robotic space station.





Drawing inspiration from the International Space Station, the BAS will be assembled incrementally above Earth's surface due to the impracticality of launching a fully-built station from Earth.





ISRO will send space capsules which can be docked on BAS and can transfer experiments using robotic arms. Then it can return the experiments completed into the crew module and send it back to Earth. This kind of activities will happen for next 5-6 years and by 2035 ISRO will be building further space station elements and make it fully functional by the end of 2035. ISRO chairman reviewed the initial plan suggested by the team. The team submitted a amazing plan to build a space station using the current capabilities and at a very low cost.





The establishment of BAS is expected to significantly enhance India's presence in space research and exploration. Developmental tests of BAS modules expected to start in 2025. Initial module will consists of basic module such as a crew command module, habitation module, propulsion module and docking port's. BAS is currently in the conceptualization phase, with ISRO meticulously studying its overall architecture, including module types, docking ports and other essential components.





Given ISRO's experience in developing the crew modules for the Gaganyaan project, building BAS would be of a lesser challenge for the engineers because of the technological and engineering skills gained during the process.





ISRO must be commended for taking up the project without any technological assistance by either the USA or Russia. China on the other hand developed its initial Shenzhou capsule based on the Soyuz module developed during the Soviet era. It is quite evident from Shenzhou's design that the basic structure depicts overtly either a Soyuz or Salyut modules.





ISRO by taking a leaf out of NASA and ROSCOSMOS would expectantly design a capable spacecraft that could serve the country for decades to come. The establishment of BAS is expected to significantly enhance India's presence in space research and exploration, providing a platform for scientific experiments in microgravity and fostering advancements in space technology.