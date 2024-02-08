



The precision approach radar that has been inaugurated at INS Utkrosh in India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Andaman And Nicobar Command) reported Janes





India's Andaman and Nicobar Command has improved its ability to recover fixed-wing aircraft, especially during times of inclement weather over the territory.





This capability has now been enhanced with the operationalisation of a precision approach radar at INS Utkrosh, a naval air station that is located within the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital known as Port Blair.





The precision approach radar and a complex housing troops to man the sensors have been inaugurated by the Indian Navy's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Andaman and Nicobar Command disclosed on 7 February via its official social media channels. The admiral was in Port Blair from 6 to 7 February for a working visit.





INS Utkrosh is located on South Andaman Island and it shares a 3,200 m runway with the Veer Savarkar International Airport. Air traffic operations over the station are controlled by the Indian Navy.





“This facility [the precision approach radar] will significantly enhance operational capability of the airport in recovering military and civil aircraft during emergencies and inclement weather conditions,” reads a short statement released by the Andaman and Nicobar Command to mark the radar's inauguration.





The service had not responded to Janes questions on the precision approach radar including its make and technical specifications at the time of publication.





However, Janes understands that the radar has been manufactured indigenously by a company in Chennai known as Data Patterns and that a contract for this was awarded by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2019.







