Amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, India sent over 20 Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd made military drones to the Israeli military.

Here are five things to know about the UAV and the deal:

1. It is equipped with high-performance sensors which makes it easy to detect ground or maritime targets across a wide spectral range





2. According to Elbit Systems' website, the UAV comes with a payload capacity of 350 kgs





3. In 2018, Israel’s Elbit Systems entered into a joint venture with Adani Defence and Aerospace. With a 49 per cent share, the former opened a $15-million facility in Hyderabad, the Wire reported





4. Manufactured at the Adani facility in Hyderabad, UAVs were delivered with carbon composite aero structures, NDTV reported



