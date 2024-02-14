India Sends Adani-Made Drones To Israel; 5 Things To Know
Amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, India sent over 20 Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd made military drones to the Israeli military.
The Hermes 900 drones, capable of both surveillance and aerial bombardment, are already in active deployment in Gaza, Hindustan Times reported.
According to the Wire, drones similar to the Adani made Hermes 900, are being extensively used in the Israeli Defence Forces’ military campaign in Gaza, and has resulted in the death of over 28,000 people.
More than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) have been supplied to Israel, according to media outlet Shephard Media.
Here are five things to know about the UAV and the deal:
1. It is equipped with high-performance sensors which makes it easy to detect ground or maritime targets across a wide spectral range2. According to Elbit Systems' website, the UAV comes with a payload capacity of 350 kgs3. In 2018, Israel’s Elbit Systems entered into a joint venture with Adani Defence and Aerospace. With a 49 per cent share, the former opened a $15-million facility in Hyderabad, the Wire reported4. Manufactured at the Adani facility in Hyderabad, UAVs were delivered with carbon composite aero structures, NDTV reported5. In 2023, India added the Hermes 900 UAVs in its defence inventory as well
India's decision to procure and manufacture the Israeli drone, Hermes 900, was driven by its strategic aim to enhance surveillance along northern borders. Moreover, this move makes India one of the key players in global drone manufacturing area.
Here are some other things to know about the Hermes 900:
The Hermes 900 is a multi-role drone with a medium altitude long endurance (MALE)It can perform missions for surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and persistent intelligenceIt can also perform maritime patrol and ground support missionsIt offers the capability for integrated multi-sensor and multi-platform operation
