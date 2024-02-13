

Abu Dhabi: Chants of "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" and "Ahlan Modi" resonated through the air as the Indian diaspora gathered in Abu Dhabi expressed their fervent excitement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The atmosphere outside the hotel, where PM Modi will stay, echoed with chants of "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi," reflecting the anticipation among the gathered crowd.









Members of the Indian diaspora eagerly awaited the chance to meet PM Modi and capture a moment with him.









Adding a delightful touch to the welcome, women showcased their enthusiasm by singing songs to welcome PM Modi. The melodies added a soulful note to the gathering.







Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the warmth by clicking photographs with the excited diaspora, creating memorable moments of shared joy.









Before meeting the Prime Minister, Priyanka Birla, among those outside the hotel, shared her anticipation, saying, "We are hopeful of meeting PM Modi and getting a picture clicked with him. We are going to be a part of history as PM Modi inaugurates the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi."

Indian business professionals, reflecting on their longstanding relationship with PM Modi, expressed excitement about the positive changes in ties between India and the UAE. They highlighted their role in promoting India in the UAE for the past 30 to 40 years and their continued collaboration with Indian professional groups.









Rupa Wahi, a businesswoman with a 34-year history in Abu Dhabi, emphasised the peak of India-UAE relations. She remarked, "The ties between India and UAE are at peak. All the people gathered here have witnessed the change of ties after PM Modi came into power."

The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple added an extra layer of enthusiasm, with individuals expressing their joy and satisfaction. "Every Indian in UAE is blessed with this temple," shared an excited visitor who had already performed a Havan at the temple.









The sentiment among the Indian diaspora was one of delight and honour as they eagerly welcomed PM Modi.







