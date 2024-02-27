



Panaji: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) envisions sustained lunar exploration, with hopes for an Indian landing on the moon by 2040.





This was expressed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during the inauguration of the 22nd National Space Science Symposium (NSSS 2024).





The symposium, organized by Goa University in collaboration with ISRO, aims to bridge the gap between space science/technology and society.





Somanath emphasised the global resurgence in moon exploration, citing renewed interest from nations like the United States and China.





“All this must be well understood in the context of others doing it, because many other nations are also going to the moon”, he said.





He stressed the need for continuous experimentation and exploration before achieving a successful Indian moon landing.





Plans for interplanetary missions, including the Venus Orbiter Mission and the Mars Lander, were discussed, along with efforts towards a lunar sample return mission for scientific studies.





The symposium at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, inaugurated by Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai, commenced with the presence of WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar, former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar, and Vice-Chancellor of Goa University Harilal Menon.





The five-day event includes exhibitions by ISRO, Space on Wheels, poster sessions, and public lectures, fostering interaction between professionals, research students, and the public.





NSSS 2024 is aligned with the upcoming National Science Day celebrations in Goa, offering various events to enhance scientific knowledge at all levels. The symposium, running until March 1, features scientific sessions, public lectures, plenary talks, outreach programs, exhibitions, student sessions, and posters, providing a comprehensive platform for scientific exchange.





The event includes six parallel scientific sessions on diverse themes of space science and technology, with a dedicated students' session to nurture young minds.





Public lectures, plenary and interdisciplinary talks, and invited presentations by experts are expected to enrich the symposium experience. Poster sessions over four days will facilitate in-depth discussions for early-career researchers.





Simultaneously, the three-day Science Fiesta 2024 at Goa Science Centre, inaugurated by Levinson J Martins, Director of the Department of Science, Technology & Waste Management, showcases the significant developments in science and technology.





The exhibition, open to the public, highlights space science technology and milestones achieved by ISRO during the symposium.





Industry participants associated with the National Space Science mission showcase innovative contributions, engaging students and the public in the exhibition and outreach events at Manohar Parrikar Law School, Goa University.





