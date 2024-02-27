UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Adani Defence & Aerospace ammunition facility in Kanpur

The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25% of India’s annual requirement

NEW DELHI: Adani Defence & Aerospace on Monday inaugurated an ammunition facility in Kanpur and a missile complex in Hyderabad. The Kanpur facility was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Adani Group representative and other government officials.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes, said the company. It will produce small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police.





The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25% of India’s annual requirement.





Ashish Rajvanshi, chief executive officer of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The establishment of these ammunition and missiles complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over ₹3,000 crore, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly.”





The opening of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike ‘Operation Bandar’ in which the Indian Air Force (IAF) attacked terrorist camps inside Pakistani territory in retaliation to the Pulwama attack.





Speaking on the occasion, the Utttar Pradesh CM said, “It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation.”





(With Agency Inputs)







