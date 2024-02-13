



Washington: In the latest attack, the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated.





Both missiles were launched on Monday towards MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil.





The Bab-el-Mandeb is a strait between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. Moreover, it connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and, by extension, the Indian Ocean.





Reportedly, no one was injured; however, the ship reports being seaworthy with minor damage.





Notably, CENTCOM highlighted that the MV Star Iris's destination is Bandar Iman Khomeini in Iran.





"On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb. Both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil. The ship reports being seaworthy, with minor damage and no injuries to the crew. Of note, the MV Star Iris's destination is Bandar Iman Khomeini, Iran," the CENTCOM posted on social media X.





The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been targeting these ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November as Israel carried out a ground offensive against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.





The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.





Earlier last week, the US carried out fresh 'self-defence' strikes against multiple Houthi missiles that presented an "imminent threat" to the US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.





The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it conducted strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM).





Earlier this month, the US and the UK launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen.





