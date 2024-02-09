



Tel Aviv: On Thursday, Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, revealed envelopes filled with cash funds transferred from Iran directly to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.





This came during a visit to the IDF's Document and Technical Means Collection Unit, where he was briefed on the latest findings gathered by troops in Gaza. There, Minister Gallant toured the various departments involved in sorting the materials and transferring their analysis and findings to the units operating in the Gaza Strip.





"Our troops are uncovering unbelievable findings," he said. "There are enormous volumes of material here on computers and on paper. This information flows in, is decoded here by the IDF and ISA's top experts, and then the relevant information in relayed back to our forces on the field, informing them in their operations."





"By assessing the materials that we have seized in Gaza, we learn that Sinwar takes care of himself first," added Gallant. "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to fight, the citizens of Gaza are suffering, meanwhile, Sinwar is celebrating with his family. This is now over - Sinwar is a terrorist on the run, a fugitive."





Gallant went on to state that one thing Israel has learned from captured documents is the extent of the flow of Iranian funds to Hamas in Gaza.





On this, he said, "There is clear evidence of funds that were transferred, when they arrived and to who they were transferred. And of course what we see is that Yahya Sinwar takes care of himself first and foremost."





"Out of millions of dollars, one million goes to him [Sinwar]. Out of tens of millions - he puts what he needs into his pocket," said Gallant as he showed one envelope specially designated to Yahya Sinwar and his family filled with USD 20,000.





