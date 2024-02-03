INSAT-3DS satellite is equipped with advanced meteorological instruments.





The upcoming satellite will occupy a geostationary orbit at an altitude of approximately 35,786 kilometers and augment weather forecasting, disaster management, and related meteorological services





INSAT-3DS is designed to enhance the capabilities of the existing INSAT system. It is equipped with advanced meteorological instruments. INSAT series serves various communication, broadcasting, and meteorological purposes. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS.





The spacecraft is likely to launch on February 17, 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota aboard the GSLV-F14 rocket, marking a significant milestone in India's space endeavours.





INSAT-3DS is designed to enhance the capabilities of the existing INSAT system by providing continuity of services to the in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites.





This exclusive meteorological satellite was flagged off to SDSC-SHAR on January 25, 2024, for integration with the launch vehicle. The satellite is aimed at augmenting weather forecasting, disaster management, and related meteorological services.





The upcoming satellite will occupy a geostationary orbit at an altitude of approximately 35,786 kilometers, positioned at 82 degrees East longitude.





It is equipped with advanced meteorological instruments, including a six-channel Imager and an Infrared Sounder, which are pivotal for monitoring weather patterns, detecting cyclones, and aiding communication during natural calamities.





The INSAT-3DS mission is part of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) series, which has been instrumental in revolutionising India's communication sector since the commissioning of INSAT-1B in 1983.





The INSAT series serves various communication, broadcasting, and meteorological purposes across India and neighbouring regions.





ISRO's latest venture is expected to significantly contribute to the nation's meteorological imaging and data relay capabilities. The launch window for the GSLV-F14 mission extends from February 17 to March 17, as per the latest Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the space agency.





The mission promises to bolster India's infrastructure for weather monitoring and disaster preparedness, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of space technology applications for societal benefits.





With the countdown to the launch underway, all eyes are on Sriharikota as ISRO continues its legacy of pioneering space missions, further cementing India's position as a global leader in space exploration and satellite technology.











