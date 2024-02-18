



Baluchistan: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has said that the tragic killing of a Baloch labourer by the Pakistani Coast Guard in Gwadar's Jewani underscores the alarming lack of safety for Baloch people in Baluchistan. She said that Baloch people continue to face grave human rights violations on their own land.





Mahrang Baloch urged human rights organisations to closely monitor and address the incident. Baloch's statement comes after a Pakistani coast guard killed the labourer by hitting their speedboat onto his kayak, The Baluchistan Post reported.





In a post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The tragic killing of a Baloch labourer by the Pakistan Coast Guard in Jewani, Gwadar, underscores the alarming lack of safety for the Baloch Nation in Baluchistan. The Baloch people continues to face grave human rights violations in their own land. We call on human rights organizations to closely monitor and address this incident."





Meanwhile, a protest erupted in the Kuntani Hor area of Baluchistan's Gwadar on Saturday, after the Pakistani coast guard killed a local Baloch labourer at sea. The dead body of the victim of the Coast Guard could not be recovered from the sea, The Baluchistan Post reported.





The members of the Haq Do Tehreek Baluchistan have urged the officials and people to gather near the district collector office to protest against the heinous act. Haq Do Tehreek has said that the sit-in of kayakers, pick-up people, and people related with Kantani business is going on against the killing of poor labourers in Kuntani, The Baluchistan Post reported.





Last week, the son of a Baloch man who has been missing since 14 years was among the victims of "forced disappearances" by the Pakistani forces, The Baluchistan Post reported, citing reporters.





As per the news report, Khadim Hussain, a resident of Jhalari, was detained by the Pakistani law enforcement forces on February 6 while he was heading to Sibbi from Tipul.However, Hussain is not the first one to be missing under doubtful circumstances as his father Mazar Khan Marri, has been missing since May 28, 2010, The Baluchistan Post reported.





Marri was allegedly abducted by the security forces along with four other people during a military operation in Jhalari. The family of Marri has made repeated attempts at finding out his whereabouts. However, his whereabouts continue to remain unknown.





Khadim Hussain is among at least ten people who have been 'forcibly disappeared' reportedly by Pakistani forces in Baluchistan since the beginning of February, according to The Baluchistan Post report. The people who have been 'forcibly disappeared' in Baluchistan include TikToker from Mastung and a sports gold medallist from Nushki. According to the report, they have not been released yet.





Earlier on February 11, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch alleged that families of missing persons who participated in the march are being forcibly disappeared by the state and termed it a "cruel act of targeting families of victims to sabotage their struggle."





She mentioned that the whereabouts of Gulkhan Shikari, his son Miran Shikari, and Zahid son of Aktar Muhammad, remain unknown since their abduction on February 7, 2024. She urged human rights organisations to speak out against state barbarism.





In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The families of Baloch missing persons who participated in the march are being forcibly disappeared by the state, a cruel act of targeting victim families to sabotage their struggle."





"The whereabouts of Gulkhan Shikari, his son Miran Shikari, and Zahid son of Aktar Muhammad remain unknown since their abduction on February 7, 2024. They joined march for the release of Nawab Imran and Najeeb Baloch. Their lives are in grave danger. We urge human rights organisations to speak out against state barbarism," she added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







