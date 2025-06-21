Damage to the Weizmann Institute of Science from an Iranian missile strike in Rehovot





Early Sunday, the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel—long regarded as the crown jewel of Israeli scientific achievement—suffered a devastating blow when it was struck by an Iranian missile. While there were no casualties, the attack caused catastrophic damage to the campus, obliterating years of research and sending shockwaves through both the scientific community and the broader Israeli public.





Extent of The Damage





The missile strike directly hit two buildings: one housing advanced life sciences laboratories and another, still under construction, intended for chemistry research. The impact was so severe that dozens of additional buildings across the campus sustained varying degrees of damage, with shattered windows, twisted metal, and debris scattered throughout. According to internal estimates, approximately 90% of the institute’s buildings were affected in some way, and 44 of its 270 research groups now need to find new homes. The financial toll is immense, with repair costs projected at around $500 million.





Loss of Scientific Work





The destruction was not merely physical; it wiped out decades of irreplaceable scientific research. At least 45 labs were destroyed or rendered unusable, including those focused on heart biology, neurodevelopmental disorders, cancer, tissue generation, and developmental biology. For many scientists, entire careers’ worth of work—samples, genetically modified organisms, sophisticated equipment, and experimental data—were lost in an instant. Professor Oren Schuldiner, whose lab was obliterated, described the loss as total: “No trace. There is nothing to save. This was the life's work of many people”.





Symbolic And Strategic Impact





The Weizmann Institute, established in 1934 and named after Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, is internationally renowned for its contributions to the natural and exact sciences. It boasts Nobel and Turing laureates among its faculty and alumni, and has played a pivotal role in Israel’s scientific and technological advancement. The attack is widely viewed as a symbolic strike, targeting not just infrastructure but the very heart of Israeli scientific progress.





Iran’s strike is seen as direct retaliation for Israel’s longstanding campaign against Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities. By targeting the Weizmann Institute, Iran sent a clear message: Israeli scientific expertise is now a legitimate target in the escalating conflict. The attack has deeply unsettled the Israeli scientific community, which now faces the daunting prospect of rebuilding both its facilities and its sense of security.





Disruption To International Research





The damage has also disrupted numerous international research collaborations. The Weizmann Institute has been a major participant in EU-funded research, with up to 15 European Research Council projects affected by the destruction. The future of these collaborations is uncertain, especially if political fallout leads to further isolation or funding suspensions.





Conclusion





The Iranian missile strike on the Weizmann Institute of Science marks one of the most significant blows to Israel’s scientific infrastructure in its history. While no lives were lost, the destruction of labs, loss of research, and the psychological impact on the scientific community represent a profound setback. Rebuilding will require years, immense resources, and renewed international cooperation, as the institute and its researchers strive to recover from this unprecedented attack.





Based On NIE Report







