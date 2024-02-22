



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for ISRO’s second spaceport coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on February 28





Tuticorin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s second spaceport coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on February 28th.





The central government had earlier decided to set up a second rocket launch pad in Tamil Nadu while the space projects on behalf of the space research organization ISRO are being implemented from the rocket launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Following this, various phases of research were conducted to select the location. At the end of that study, Thoothukudi’s Kulasekarapatnam was selected as the best place to set up a rocket launch pad.





The Indian space agency, ISRO, is all set to begin work on building the Rs 950-crore greenfield rocket launch facility near the township of Kulasekarapattinam, 50 km south of Thoothukudi. The new rocket launch pad will be set up at 233 acres of land. According to govt sources, it takes at least two years for the spaceport to become fully functional.





Besides, PM Modi will also participate in the government function to be held at Thoothukudi Port to launch various other projects.





Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the new railway suspension bridge built at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore in the middle of the Rameswaram Pamban Sea to the country.





Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the town, security has been tightened in Thoothukudi.





All Central Industrial Security Forces and Coast Guards have been ordered to patrol the areas 24 hours a day. They have also said that they will patrol from Rameswaram Pampan to Kanyakumari three times a day till the 28th of February.



