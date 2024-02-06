



The Indian Navy submarine INS 'Karanj', which arrived in Colombo on 03rd February 2024, departed the island today (05th February), on successful completion of its formal visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing submarine at the port of Colombo.





Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of INS 'Karanj', Commander Arunabh called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Saman Perera at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.





Moreover, Sri Lanka Navy personnel had the opportunity to visit the submarine and participate in a submarine awareness programme. Also, the submarine crew explored some of the country’s tourist attractions, during their stay in the island.





The positive interactions from regional navies' friendly visits are expected to significantly enhance future efforts in fostering goodwill and cooperation. This collaboration aims to collectively address and overcome the shared maritime challenges within the Indian Ocean.







