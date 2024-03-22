



HAL's Koraput Division achieved a "milestone of successful manufacture and delivery of cumulative 140th RD-33 Series-3 Engine for the IAF" according to a report by VAYU.





HAL's 140th Manufactured RD-33 Series-3 engine for the MiG-29





In recognition of this achievement, "Completion Certificate" was handed over by MJ Vinod Kumar ADG, AQA (Koraput) to Asutosh Mallick, GM (Engine Division)





(With Agency Inputs)







