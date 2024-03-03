



On February 27, soon after Nasir Hussain's Rajya Sabha victory, one of the news channels ran a video clip highlighting the "anti-national" slogans by his supporters. The police arrested the three based on forensic and other relevant evidence





Bangalore: Three people have been arrested for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on February 27 when Karnataka MLAs voted in the Rajya Sabha election. The supporters of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Nasir Hussain were cheering their leader's win when the slogans were allegedly raised.





The three arrested have been identified as Ilthaz from Delhi, Munavar from Bangalore, and Mohammed Shafi from Karnataka's Haveri.





Shekhar T, Bangalore's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), confirmed to NDTV that the arrests were based on a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and other evidence and they will be produced in court.





"During the Rajya Sabha election held at Vidhan Soudha on February 27, a case was registered regarding the chanting of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans following the election results. Subsequent to the FSL report, circumstantial evidence, witness statements, and available evidence, three individuals have been arrested. Legal action will be taken against them," the police said in a statement.





Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police have been given complete freedom to act in the case. "We have given the police freedom to do everything in this case. And they have done their job," he said.





Meanwhile, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra said the arrest was a result of his party's relentless protests inside and outside the Vidhan Soudha. "The protests by BJP leaders and workers inside and outside Vidhana Soudha have borne fruit. We have now got information that three people have been arrested. They are traitors. I request the Chief Minister not to stop with their arrest. Justice doesn't end there. Who are these people? What is their background? Are more involved? Who permitted them to enter the Vidhana Soudha? Who instigated them to shout these slogans? All these need to be investigated," he said.





At Mohammed Shafi's home in Karnataka's Haveri, there was an eerie silence. His family has locked themselves inside their home and turned off the lights.





Reacting to her brother's arrest, Mohammed Shafi's sister broke down before journalists as she asserted, "My brother is not like that."





What Is The Case?





On February 27, soon after Nasir Hussain's victory march at the Vidhana Soudha, one of the media channels ran a video clip highlighting the "anti-national" slogans at the victory rally.





As the BJP attacked Congress over this, the ruling government in the state claimed necessary actions would be taken once the video and its audio were scientifically tested at the Forensic Science Lab.





Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Our private agency that analysed the video and audio confirmed that no slogans were raised in support of Pakistan. If the FSL report confirms the claims, we will take action. Let the report be released."





Multiple audio and video clips were sent in for the analysis.





The BJP, meanwhile, released an analysis of the audio and video by a private agency. The report claimed that it is highly probable that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were indeed raised.

On X, the Karnataka BJP claimed, "A scientific report revealed that the creators of fake news are the Congressmen who spread lies by distorting the truth. The FSL report revealed that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Vidhan Soudha were changed to "Nasir Saab Zindabad" and that they tried to put a cap on the Kannadigas."





The party lashed out at Priyank Kharge, calling him "the head of the anti-national and fake news factory". The Opposition in the state demanded Mr Kharge admit his act of treason and apologise to the people of the state.





