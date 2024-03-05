



Indian security agencies intercepted a Pakistan-bound ship from China at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai earlier this year





Mumbai: Indian security agencies intercepted a Pakistan-bound ship from China at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai in January this year. The vessel was suspected to be carrying a 'dual-use consignment' for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme. Upon inspection of the Pak-bound ship, Indian customs officials and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) found a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufactured by an Italian company.





The DRDO team today submitted its official report to the competent authority. The report by DRDO experts says that the large-size CNC machines are dual-use equipment and they can be used for military applications, said government sources.





🔊 Statement by the Spokesperson Regarding Indian Seizure of Commercial Equipment Destined for Pakistan



🔗 ⬇️ https://t.co/r1sCWdOCZA pic.twitter.com/Pq6xFdEvmA — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2024





On Sunday, March 3, Pakistan in a statement denied that the ship contained nuclear cargo. Islamabad maintained that the ship was carrying “commercial equipment destined for Pakistan”.





“Pakistan condemns India’s high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods," a spokesperson from the Pakistan Foreign Office said.





DRI To Submit Report To MHA





In the latest update in the case, Republic has learnt from sources that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which is investigating the case, is to submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) soon.





Pakistan has been using China as a channel to bring in restricted items into the state. Reports say that in 2020, Pakistan had used China to get in autoclave machines under the guise of an ‘industrial dryer’.











