



The Basai railway station in Agra has been renamed in honour of Captain Shubham Gupta, an Indian Army soldier, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Agra Congress President targets BJP over name change of stations





Captain Shubham Gupta was killed during terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir last year





To honour the sacrifice of Captain Shubham Gupta, the Basai metro station in Agra has been renamed as Shahid Captain Shubham Gupta Metro Station. Recently, Agra's Jama Masjid metro station, was also renamed as Mankameshwar metro station to honour the nearby ancient Mankameshwar Temple.





Captain Shubham Gupta was killed on November 22, 2023, during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.





Born in Agra, Captain Shubham Gupta joined the Army in 2015 and received his commission in 2018, serving in the prestigious nine para regiment. He was killed during a search operation aimed at rooting out terrorists.





Basant Gupta, father of Captain Shubham Gupta, and his family expressed gratitude, and thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for bestowing this honor upon their brave son.





Meanwhile, Agra Congress President Devendra Singh Chillu condemned the BJP's move, calling it an overall ‘blatant politicization of the metro project’, that is yet to be inaugurated, by changing names.





He said that these name changes reek of appeasement tactics aimed at pandering to specific religious and community sentiments.





He added, the Taj East Gate Metro Station was closer to the jawan’s home and if the BJP really wanted to honor him, it should have renamed the Taj East Gate station.





The Agra Congress President said that it is deeply concerning that the BJP prioritizes such divisive actions over addressing the real issues affecting our city and its residents.





"Instead of engaging in name-change politics, the BJP should focus on meaningful governance that uplifts all sections of society and fosters harmony among diverse communities. The Agra Congress stands firm in its commitment to promoting unity and progress for all citizens, irrespective of their background or beliefs," Chillu said.







