International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore





Bangalore: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving ground-breaking research and development activities, while fostering the creation of innovative products and processes.





IIIT-B will be extending its expertise to collaborate with SDI, a critical unit within the Indian Air Force, responsible for software development tasks related to avionics software systems and integration. SDI also plays a pivotal role in providing specialized training to selected officers of the IAF.





The institute is also committed to initiating a specialized training programme titled 'Communication Theory and DSP for Waveform Design'. This will be designed for IAF personnel nominated by SDI and will be spearheaded by Prem Singh from IIIT-B who is an expert in 5G and Beyond Waveform Design.





Speaking about the partnership, Debabrata Das, director, IIIT-B, said, "The MoU between IIIT-B and SDI marks a pivotal collaboration aimed at driving innovation in waveform design. With a shared commitment to advancing telecommunications technology, both entities will pool their expertise to meticulously craft and optimize cutting-edge waveforms that will redefine the performance and efficiency of airborne systems."





The MoU will also emphasise key areas such as state-of-the-art research and development and tailor-made training programmes directed by SDI. The primary objective is to equip the Indian Air Force with the knowledge and capabilities needed to accelerate the pace of innovation in the field.







