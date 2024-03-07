



Srinagar: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, commences operations from Srinagar, the capital of Jammu & Kashmir, connecting it to Mumbai with non-stop daily flights. The inaugural flight departed from Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport at 13:55 hrs arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 17:00hrs. The new route strengthens Akasa Air’s presence in North India while offering enhanced and convenient options for travel between the two cities.





Alongside receiving acclaim for its serene landscapes, Srinagar has gathered notable impetus for its warm hospitality, unique cuisine, and distinct socio-cultural ethos, attracting an increasing number of tourists.





Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to launch operations from Srinagar, further expanding our presence across the country. Renowned for its scenic beauty and rich heritage, Srinagar has witnessed a significant uptick in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals over the past few years. Our daily flights connecting Srinagar with Mumbai, a key metro will enhance travel accessibility and provide momentum to the growing demand for air travel between the two cities. As India’s fastest-growing airline, we constantly endeavour to provide our customers with seamless travel options, reliable operations, and a warm customer experience at affordable fares.”





Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air said, “This is a very exciting time for us, as we expand our presence in North India and bring the Akasa experience to Srinagar. At Akasa Air, we are on a journey to redefine air travel with an unwavering commitment to service excellence. Our category-defining services such as Café Akasa and Pets on Akasa, together with our brand-new aircraft providing ample legroom and enhanced comfort has been appreciated by millions of passengers from across the country. We look forward to hosting travellers on the route and offering them a memorable journey on board.”





Akasa Air has introduced multiple quality products and differentiated services to ensure an inclusive, warm and comfortable flying experience. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their weight. In addition, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for persons with visual impairment.





Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback has made it a preferred carrier in India, resulting in average passenger load factors of over 85% for the past 12 months.





Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).





