



Geneva: The Baloch National Movement (BNM) highlighted the issue of human rights violations by Pakistan in Baluchistan and demanded urgent action on the situation while seeking support from the international community.





Baloch people have been facing human rights violations since 1948, which has created an atmosphere of "fear and oppression," Naseem Baloch the chairman of Baloch National Movement said during a press conference organised in Geneva on March 11 on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission.





Naseem Baloch also highlighted the rising incidents of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary arrests.





The press conference, organised at Club Suisse de la Presse was part of BNM's various political activities to highlight Pakistan's human rights violations in Baluchistan and seek support from the international community towards the 'Baloch nation'.





Journalists, researchers, educationists, and social and human rights activists from around the world participated in the conference.





"Since 1948 the Baloch people have faced human rights violations including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary arrests at the hands of Pakistani state agencies. The systematic suppression has created an atmosphere of fear and oppression in our homeland. Adding to our concerns are the instances of enforced disappearances and mass graves in Baluchistan, which underlines the dire situation in Baluchistan. The Baloch nation is now facing the reality of loved ones disappearing without a trace, and falling victim to the brutal tactics employed by the Pakistani agencies," Naseem Baloch said .





Pointing out the activities of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department, Naseem said that the "so-called CTA department" has been involved in "fake encounters" perpetuating a circle of injustice and violence against innocent Baloch civilians.





"The media blackout in Baluchistan also demonstrated the gravity of the situation, the area is not only controlled by the Pakistan army but also is void of any international media. Journalists are constrained from reporting on the ground realities and the people of Baluchistan are denied access to any unbiased information," he said.





Jamal Baloch, media secretary of BNM highlighted the ignorance of Pakistani authorities of the floods situation in Baluchistan.





"We are the direct victims of climate destruction in Baluchistan since there is no development in that area. The entire Gwadar was floating in the water and there were no rescue efforts or support from the government. A support that could rebuild their houses and help these people survive or evacuate their houses," he said.





Further, while highlighting statistics related to enforced disappearances in Baluchistan, the BNM official further said that Baluchistan has been suffering from such issues for more than four decades with no information being available even today about people who disappeared as long ago as 40 years.





"Since Baluchistan is a conflict region it is difficult to gather data, but our department has been working for over two years and other institutions have been working longer than us. The number of forcibly disappeared is around 47,000 in Baluchistan. Just in two years, 2019 cases of forcibly disappearing have been reported to us by our sources and our party members," Baloch said.





"On an average, around three people go missing every day in Baluchistan at the hands of Pakistani forces. Very few of them get released from Pakistani custody. And the family members of the forcibly disappeared are threatened not to open their mouths, so even if you want to file a case you are threatened and no case is filed. As police deny registering your case, and then you are threatened that other members of your family can also disappear," the BNM official said.





