Chandigarh: Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) will establish a cutting-edge Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Avionics in Chandigarh for advancing research and development in avionics technology to boost aerospace industry.





Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, which include communications and navigation equipment, sensors, cockpit display panels and flight control instruments.





The proposed CoE signifies a monumental stride in the strategic partnership between CSIO and HAL. This collaborative endeavour aims to address challenges in avionics technology with a specific focus on cockpit displays, aeronautics, and space technologies.





A new research block is being constructed in the CSIO campus, which would house the center. The project is being funded by HAL. Senior functionaries from HAL’s various centers visited CSIO and interacted with the scientists here to discuss the modalities of the project.





Envisioned as a central hub for pioneering research, innovation and the exchange of knowledge, the key objectives and focus areas of the centre include joint research projects, knowledge exchange, industry-academia collaboration and skill development.





The CoE will concentrate on diverse themes such as cockpit display systems, mechatronics for avionics, artificial intelligence, and thin film and stealth technologies. Development areas span avionics, aeronautics, optics, electronics, and more.





CSIO has already developed the Head-up Display for air force and navy variants of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and the HJT-36 jet trainer, different types of aircraft lights, various sensors, calibration equipment and pan camera. In addition, it has been involved in several other defence and security related projects.





