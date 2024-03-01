



Despite the airlifter’s long history in Georgia, Lockheed has committed to establishing the first overseas final assembly line for the C-130J in India reported AviationWeek





by Steve Trimble





Lockheed Martin plans to select local partners in India this summer to support a competitive sales campaign for the C-130J, including the selection of a final assembly provider, a company official said Feb. 21.





The C-130J and the Embraer KC-390 are competing for an Indian government contract to buy 40-80 medium transport aircraft, with a final decision expected in three to four years. Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 9 with Indian manufacturer Mahindra to start developing a local industrialization plan for the project.





The Make In India policy that demands more than 50% of the share of the work for major defence deals take place domestically is driving both companies to establish new assembly lines on the subcontinent.





“We’re going to compete in India and our intent is to meet the requirements of Make In India,” said Nicholas Smythe, Lockheed’s head of international business development for the tactical airlifter.





Although Lockheed is familiar with operating multiple final assembly and checkout lines for the F-16 and F-35 overseas, the C-130 has been manufactured exclusively in Marietta, Georgia, since the program’s inception in 1952.





Despite the four-engined airlifter’s long history in Georgia, Lockheed has committed to establishing the first overseas final assembly line for the C-130J in India to win the deal, Smythe told Aviation Week. Lockheed already has deep industrial connections with Tata as a key supplier for Sikorsky helicopters, F-16 fighters and the empennage of the C-130J.





Lockheed is likely to select several partners to industrialize the C-130J in India, if the company wins the contract, Smythe added.





“It’s likely not to be just one partner. It’s a very diverse base of companies to consider and bring on in India,” Smythe said. “So, whereas there may be a partner related to final assembly, there may be a number of partners related to our Tier 1 supply chain that are going to move work into India. There’s [also] likely to be some type of long-term sustainment partner.”











