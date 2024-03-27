



Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to reject three dynastic parties in the Parliamentary elections who allowed terrorism to flourish and vote the political parties who support democracy and the Indian agenda even as he declared that new leadership will emerge in the Valley with blessings of the people.





In an interview to Gulistan TV, Shah said new leadership will emerge in Kashmir in natural process and expressed confidence that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will reject the dynasts who allowed the terror activities to go on during their rule.





“The people will support the political parties who stand for restoration of democratic process, are against the terrorism and favour the Indian agenda. People will bless the new leadership,” he said.





The Home Minister reiterated that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held before September as Narendra Modi Government is committed to restoration of democracy in the UT.





Asserting that the Prime Minister as well as he himself have stated on the floor of the Parliament about restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah, however, said that this time the people of J&K will reject three dynastic parties and vote the parties which have worked for them.





On whether Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be revoked in Jammu and Kashmir like North East as situation has now improved, the Home Minister said this will be considered as the situation is turning normal.





Shah’s statement that removal of AFSPA can be considered assumed significance as this was for the first time that he dropped such a hint.





He also said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is now in the forefront and is involved in most of the encounters with the support of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).





“Earlier, Army and CRPF were in the forefront but now it’s JKP which is our frontline force. We have brought changes,” he added.





“Soon the police of Jammu and Kashmir will take care of law and order, and the troops will be withdrawn gradually. We have made a blueprint for seven years, and we are working on strengthening the police of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the violent incidents are handled by the police since they are at the forefront, and the Central forces support them. Therefore, a change in the culture can be witnessed,” Shah said





On Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), Shah said PoJK is our part and this is our firm belief.





“This is the resolution of Parliament also. PoJK as well as the people living there are our brothers. PoJK’s land is also ours. PoJK is target of not only the Home Minister but every Indian and every Kashmiri,” he declared.





Calling upon the youth of the Kashmir valley to come out of Pakistani propaganda, the Home Minister highlighted bad condition of Pakistan saying there is hunger and inflation in the neighbouring country while our Kashmir is heaven and youth have now laptops in their hands instead of stones.





Shah said only Narendra Modi can save Kashmir. He pointed out that that there are more Muslims in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh than Kashmir and all of them are living happily.





The Home Minister maintained that terrorism is at the last stage and efforts are on to end its ecosystem. He cited figures to show that stoning has ended while civilian and security forces killings and terror incidents have drastically come down.





He said the Central Government has banned a number of terrorist organizations and declared 36 individuals as terrorists. Rs 150 crore worth assets have been seized and 134 bank accounts have been freezed.





Asserting that the Government has established peace instead of purchasing it as was done in the past, Shah declared that there will be no talks with the Hurriyat Conference. Talks will be held with local youth who support the Indian Constitution. “Why should we talk to the Hurriyat Conference? We will talk to the local youth,” he said.





The Home Minister said fake encounters took place during the National Conference Government. However, during last four years, three incidents took place in which inquiries were ordered, FIRs registered and action was taken.





He referred to the grant of reservation to OBCs in Panchayats and Municipalities, reservation to STs in Legislative Assembly, ST status to Paharis without affecting the quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals, SC status to Valmikis and rights to West Pakistani refugees and many welfare measures for others after revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution.





Charging PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti with trying to provoke two groups during ST status, he said people have right to ask that why three generations of Abdullahs didn’t give these rights to the deprived people.





“Every summer the Abdullahs used to leave for England. Even when there was terrorism, they left for England,” he recalled.





(With Agency Inputs)







