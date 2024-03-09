



New York City: In a heartfelt message ahead of the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, extended warm greetings for International Women's Day, underscoring the nation's pivotal role in women-led development.





With a warm "Namaskar" and greetings for International Women's Day, Kamboj highlighted India's position on the brink of a transformative era, steering towards women-led progress and embodying the inclusive ethos of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" (Development for All).





"Namashkar and Happy International Women's Day. India stands on the cusp of a historic transformation, steering towards women-led development and embodying the ethos of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," she said in a short video message posted on X.





"In just five years, we have lifted 13,50,00,000 citizens from multidimensional poverty, establishing a global benchmark with over 1,50,000 health and wellness centres," Kamboj also said.





The Indian envoy to the UN also stressed the guiding principle that "elevating a woman elevates a nation," propelling India into a new era of inclusivity. The nation envisions a developed India by 2047, with this principle fuelling the journey towards a more prosperous and equitable society.





As International Women's Day is commemorated, the representative extends warm wishes to all women, recognising the day as a universal moment that testifies to collective growth and remarkable progress.





International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.





