



The first batch of the crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan completed Phase-1 of training at the Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kochi.





Utilising the state-of-the-art facility, the team comprising Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos underwent recovery training of crew modules in varied sea conditions.





The two weeks training capsule covered a brief on the conduct of the mission, actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment.





The training also validated the SOPs formulated jointly by the Indian Navy and ISRO.





On the concluding day, Dr. Mohan M, Director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO witnessed the recovery demonstration and interacted with the team.





The team trained at WSTF will now be involved in the recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months.





(With Agency Inputs)







