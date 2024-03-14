



56 C-295MW aircraft are being procured from Airbus, Spain of which 40 would be manufactured in India by TASL, a TATA-Airbus consortium. 24 Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Manauri has been designated as the Central Stock Holding Depot for C- 295MW aircraft spares, and shall be supporting the operations of the fleet Pan-Indian Air Force.





Exclusive warehousing facilities for housing C-295MW assemblies and parts was inaugurated at 24 Equipment Depot, Manauri on 24 Jul 23.





The facility was inaugurated by Air Commander Angshuk Pal, Air Officer Commanding in the presence of functionaries of the Depot and representatives of Airbus Defence & Space.





The ceremony also commenced the initiation of Joint Receipt Inspection of deliverables. The month long JRI is likely to be concluded by 23 Aug 23, informed Samir Gangakhedkar, Group Captain, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence, Prayagraj.





(With Agency Inputs)







