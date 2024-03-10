Unmanned Submarine for India





In a ground breaking leap for the country’s defence capabilities, a High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) underwent its first successful trial near the International Ship Repair Facility. Developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the indigenous HEAUV aims to bolster India’s naval prowess by autonomously tracing enemy presence in the sea, including submarines, and conducting underwater surveillance, reported the Organiser.





The trial run, conducted on March 8, marked a significant achievement for DRDO, with the vehicle demonstrating success in all aspects. The HEAUV is poised to be inducted into the Indian Navy in the near future.





The concept for building the most indigenous HEAUV received approval from the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, two years ago. This achievement reflects India’s commitment to advancing its defence capabilities with cutting-edge technologies developed entirely within the country.





The HEAUV, resembling a miniature submarine, weighs 6,000 tons and measures 12 meters in length. Equipped with automatic propellers and self-controlled direction capabilities, the vehicle boasts state-of-the-art sensor modules, a specialised communication suite, collision avoidance devices for underwater navigation, and sonar systems to detect underwater objects through sound waves.





Capable of extensive and deep underwater surveillance, the HEAUV’s missions include tracking enemy presence, identifying submarines, and locating underwater mines. The vehicle’s battery life extends to 15 days, and it can accommodate personnel on board. With mine protection armor and a radar intelligence system, the HEAUV adds a new dimension to India’s naval defence capabilities.





The successful trial run marks a crucial step in advancing underwater autonomous systems, positioning India as a frontrunner in marine defence innovation. The HEAUV’s ability to be transported by sea or road further enhances its versatility and operational reach.





DRDO’s future goals include the development of Unmanned Submarine Drones, indicating India’s strategic commitment to staying at the forefront of maritime defence technology. This achievement comes at a pivotal time, considering the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean and surrounding waters, along with evolving geopolitical dynamics in neighbouring regions.





India’s strides in naval defence technology underscore its determination to safeguard its maritime interests and maintain a robust defence posture in an ever-changing global security landscape.







